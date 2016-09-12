Congressional candidate schedules stop in the Snyderville Basin | ParkRecord.com

Ogden physician Peter Clemens, the Democrat running for Utah’s 1st Congressional District, is scheduled to stop in the Snyderville Basin on Tuesday.

Clemens will be in Summit County at 4:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Park City Community Church. The event is free and open to the public.

Clemens has scheduled seven “Listening Tours” throughout the district over the next month, according to a press release.

“If you get my voicemail my greeting expresses that I’m truly concerned about what people have to say,” Clemens said in a release. “It’s important to me. Just as I invite callers to leave me as detailed a message as they’d like, these ‘Listening Tours’ will create an opportunity for voters to share their messages with me. I’m excited to learn more about what matters most to my fellow Utahns.”