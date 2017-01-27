County to host open houses about Resource Management Plan | ParkRecord.com

Summit County is scheduled to host an open house series in a mobile trailer at various locations to collect input about the county’s Resource Management Plan (RMP). Residents are encourage to attend one of the three open houses on Tuesday, Jan. 31, to provide their thoughts on managing fisheries, wildlife, air quality, and other resources, on the county’s public lands.

“As residents who enjoy and may depend on these resources, we need to hear how you think these lands should be managed,” a release stated. “This is your opportunity to provide your perspective on the resource management process. We are interested in learning from you about resources management topics.”

The open house series has scheduled stops at the following locations:

Park City: 7 a.m. until 9 am. at the Park City Coffee Roaster, 1764 Uinta Way

Park City: 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Fresh Market, 3151 Kilby Rd

Coalville: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Summit County Library, 82 N. 50 E.

Coalville: 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Denise’s Home Plate, 49 N Main

Kamas: 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the Kamas Park Building, 400 S. Main

For anyone unable to attend, an online survey will be available through Feb. 18 at http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/3275855/Summit-County-RMP

For more information about the county’s management plan go to http://www.co.summit.ut.us/822/Resource-Management-Plan