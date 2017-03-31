Court Report: April 1-4, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, March 27, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Shannon Loren Nunez Deprez, 30, of Orem, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to obstruction of justice, a Class A misdemeanor, and failure to remain at accident involving injury, a Class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ana Gomez, 25, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to two counts of false information to a law enforcement official, each Class B misdemeanors. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12-months, ordered her to pay restitution of $3,000, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kassidy Lynn Hurt, 22, of Oakley, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to endangerment of child or elder adult, a second-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Drug Court.

Theo B. Legree, 27, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered a no contest plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 20-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to serve 20 days in jail, pay a $2,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kent Cody Barlow, 20, of Orem, entered a guilty plea to providing false personal information to a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Damon K. Jensen, 28, of Twin Falls, Idaho, entered a guilty plea to dealing in materials that are harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is May 22.

Neil Larson Packer, 47, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

David Scott Grover, 48, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to assault, a Class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is May 8.

David Allen Liest, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to obtaining or assisting obtaining multiple identifying documents of another, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 62 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.