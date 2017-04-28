Court Report: April 29-May 2, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Anna Ray Coombes, 23, of Afton, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered her to pay a $500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Paul Martin, 31, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; domestic violence in the presence of a child, a Class B misdemeanor; child abuse, a Class B misdemeanor; and intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. Sentencing is May 15.

Thomas Scheidegger, 57, of Ridgeway, Wisconsin, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to pay a $5,000 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Christopher Glen Vastardis, 31, of Midway, entered a no contest plea to speeding, an infraction. The court placed the defendant on court probation for four months and ordered him to pay a $270 fine.

Danieal F. Wiegner, 33, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to burglary, a third-degree felony, and theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is June 19.

Aleksandr Isak Broadhead, 21, of Park City, was sentenced for two counts of attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, each third-degree felonies. The court imposed zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court imposed a five-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve five days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Alfredo Ivan Serna Granados, 30, of Park City, was sentenced for two counts of attempted dealing in materials that are harmful to a minor, both Class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 60 months, ordered him to serve 45 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Mark Joseph Halton, 57, of Janesville, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18-months, ordered him to serve nine days in jail with credit for nine days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Ian Neal, 30, Wilmington, North Carolina, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 14 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Alexandria Danielle Schweiger, 26, of Park City, was sentenced for the offenses of failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop. That sentence was suspended. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for driving under the influence. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months, ordered her to serve 10 days in jail, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Allison E. Childers, 44, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to theft by deception, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Connor James Duncan, 23, of Bountiful, entered a guilty plea to driving with measurable controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered him to serve two days in jail, pay a $1,430 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Scott Andrew Deyo, 47, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $250 fine, complete 30 hours of community service, and other standard terms and conditions.