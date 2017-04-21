Court Report: April 8-11, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on April 11 and April 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Aaron James Job, 28, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is June 5.

Amanda Diane Grace Poe, 27, of Richmond, Virginia, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation for 12 months, ordered her serve two days in jail, pay a $1,420 fine and $500 in restitution, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

William Stender, 44, of Dallas, Texas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and other standard terms and conditions.

Karlo Vucak, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, each third-degree felonies. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Salt Lake County Drug Court, pay restitution of $1,470 to Backnet and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Amanda Cherie Behunin, 26, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to wrongful appropriation, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is June 19.