Court Report: April 8-11, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

Court Report: April 8-11, 2017
April 21, 2017
According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on April 11 and April 17, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:
Aaron James Job, 28, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is June 5.
Amanda Diane Grace Poe, 27, of Richmond, Virginia, entered a guilty plea to driving under the influence, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on probation for 12 months, ordered her serve two days in jail, pay a $1,420 fine and $500 in restitution, and complete other standard terms and conditions.
William Stender, 44, of Dallas, Texas, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and other standard terms and conditions.
Karlo Vucak, 31, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 36-month plea in abeyance to three counts of distribution of a controlled substance, each third-degree felonies. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Salt Lake County Drug Court, pay restitution of $1,470 to Backnet and complete other standard terms and conditions.
Amanda Cherie Behunin, 26, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to wrongful appropriation, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is June 19.