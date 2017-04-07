Court Report: April 8-11, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, April 3, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Cristina Gaxiola, 50, of Olivehurst, California, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered her to pay a $2,500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Louis Palmer Barnard, 24, of Salt Lake City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to theft of services, a Class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to successfully complete Drug Court, and other standard terms and conditions.

Manuel H. Gonzalez-Orozco, 25, of Madison, Nebraska, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to pay a $4,750 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Andrew Clyde Hansen, 34, of Cedar City, entered a guilty plea to joyriding, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $500 fine with credit for 12 days served in lieu of a $500 fine, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Chase Montgomery Venstra, 35, of West Point, entered a guilty plea to two counts of attempted theft, each third-degree felonies. Sentencing is May 22.

Christian Vieyra-Alvarado, 26, of Park City, entered a no contest plea to assault, a Class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is May 15.