Court Report: Dec. 24-27, 2016 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Dec. 19, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Noelle Marie Lindsey, 31, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and that sentence was stayed. The court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 12 months and ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Leniselota Hinckley Seu, 18, of Salt Lake City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to theft by receiving stolen property, a Class A misdemeanor, and purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor, a Class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete 30 hours of community service and other standard terms and conditions.

Ronnie Larry Wakefield, 34, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony, and unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. Sentencing is Jan. 30.

Justin Robert Snow, 19, of Washington, was sentenced for the offense of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree Felony. The court imposed a one-to-15 year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was stayed and the court imposed a 20 day jail sentence with credit for 20 days served. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months and ordered him to complete 120 days of home confinement and other standard terms and conditions.

Seann Linn Vi, 40, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offenses of unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony; theft, a third-degree felony; and forgery, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison for theft and zero-to-five year sentence for forgery. The court imposed a 232-day jail sentence for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card with credit for 232 days served.