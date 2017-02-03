Court Report: Feb. 4-7, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 30, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Antonio Duwn Braxton, 42, of Kansas City, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to attempted failure to respond to an officer’s signal to stop, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $960 fine. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $960 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Craig Moyes Hartog, 52, of Ogden, entered a guilty plea to criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence for each count. Those sentences were stayed and the court placed the defendant on probation for 36 months, ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Garrett W. Magie, 20, of Park City, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to false personal information with intent to be another actual person, a Class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael John Rogers, 40, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility, a third-degree felony. The court ordered the defendant to complete 30 hours of community service, pay a $200 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Stephen D. Nesbitt, 28, of Fairview, North Carolina, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $4,750 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

David Lee Noonan, 44, of Sturgis, South Dakota, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jason A. Spillars, 28, of Fletcher, North Carolina, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $4,750 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Leigh Elizabeth Conway, 28, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to two counts of falsely obtaining or dispensing a prescription, each Class A misdemeanors. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on probation with Summit County Probation for 24 months, ordered her to complete 75 hours of community service and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Mayra Selene Lazos-Guerrero, 27, of Denver, Colorado, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $680.00 fine. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered her to pay a $680.00 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ronnie Larry Wakefield, 34, of West Valley City, was sentenced for the offenses of theft by receiving stolen property, a second-degree felony, and unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a one-to-15 year sentence at the Utah State Prison for theft by receiving stolen property and imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison for unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.