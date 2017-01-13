Court Report: Jan. 14-17, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 9, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Guy Thomas Rivoli, 62, of Silver Springs, Florida, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

John P. Allen, 49, of Berry Creek, California, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor, and entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to purchase, possession or use of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $500 fine. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions. The court also ordered the defendant to pay a $350 fee in connection with the plea in abeyance.

Edward J. Breunig, 63, of Watertown, Wisconsin, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to pay a $1,060 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Jose Elias-Montes, 41, of Sandy, entered a guilty plea to burglary, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 90-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 53 days served and then be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

Jayce Males Tipelio Fiaui-Kane, 27, of Rose Park, entered a guilty plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered the defendant to serve 19 days in jail with credit for 19 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Timothy James Manthe, 21, of Stevens Point, Wisconsin, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $1,900 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ricardo Felix Mejia-Sanchez, 41, of West Valley City, entered a guilty plea to burglary, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 90-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 90 days in jail with credit for 53 days served and then be released to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for deportation.

McKenzie Corrinne Le Neria, 18, of South Ogden, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to complete standard terms and conditions.

Tamara Neria, 45, of South Ogden, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on probation for 24 months, ordered her to serve 18 days in jail with credit for 18 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Danielle Grace Piccarreta, 18, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to possession of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael Rogers, 29, of Salina, entered a guilty plea to unlawful acquisition, possession or transfer of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 40-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 40 days in jail with credit for 40 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Ronald B. Tivey, 59, of Raceland, Louisiana, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 18 months, ordered him to pay a $2,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Sheldon M. Warner, 24, of Murray, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class B misdemeanor, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $250 fine for each count. Those sentences were stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

James Yancy Willoughby, 45, of Coalville, entered a guilty plea to assault, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on probation for 36 months, ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

Chelsea Baumann, 32, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $4,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered her to serve 30 days in jail, pay a $4,000 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael J. Miller, 35, of Lindhurst, New York, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 70-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 70 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Melissa B. Wright, 49, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, entered a guilty plea to attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Adam P. Schoen, 33, of Delmar, New York, was sentenced for the offense of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 62.5 days in jail, pay a $1,500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Michael Le Shea Burke, 46, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor; for attempted endangerment of a child or elder adult, a Class A Misdemeanor; and possession or use of a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor. The Court imposed a 180-day jail sentence for each count.