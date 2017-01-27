Court Report: Jan. 28-31, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Summit County Attorney’s Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Jan. 23, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Danial Nay, 28, of Minneapolis, Minnesota, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 56 days in jail and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Amy Taylor, 41, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence. That sentence was stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for six months and ordered her to complete standard terms and conditions.

Michael S. Tippetts, 52, of Roy, entered a guilty plea to operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock and driving on a revoked driver license, both Class B misdemeanors. The court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to pay a $500 fine and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cole Langendorf, 24, of Park City, was sentenced for the offense of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 90-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 90 days in jail with credit for one day served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Cesar Ivan Romero-Jaloma, 30, of West Valley City, was sentenced for assault, a Class B misdemeanor; interfering with an arresting officer, a Class B misdemeanor; intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, a Class C Misdemeanor. The court imposed the following sentences: 180 days in jail and a $575 fine for assault; 180 days in jail for interfering with an arresting officer; 90 days in jail for intoxication; and 90 days in jail for disorderly conduct. Those sentences were stayed and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months, ordered him to serve 14 days in jail, pay a $575 fine and other complete standard terms and conditions.

Kelli Y. Harvin, 41, of Lanham, Maryland, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered her to serve 65 days in jail with credit for 19 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Spencer Fitts, 28, of Salt Lake City, was sentenced for the offense of forgery, a third-degree felony. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 36 months, ordered him to serve 113 days in jail with credit for 113 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Scott Hamilton Lane, 34, of Park City, entered into an 18-month plea in abeyance to criminal mischief, a Class A misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.