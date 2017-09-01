Court Report: Monday, Aug 28, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Aug. 28 in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Britney Byers, 22, of Holladay, entered into a 12-month plea in abeyance to burglary of a vehicle, a Class A misdemeanor, and theft, a Class B misdemeanor. The court ordered the defendant to pay a $500 fee and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Chad Kevin Peck, 31, of Holladay, entered a guilty plea to attempted failure to stop or respond at command of a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence.

William Hunter Williams, 39, of Nashville, Tennessee, entered a guilty plea to possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony. The court imposed zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine. That sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 30-day jail sentence. The court placed the defendant on court probation for 24 months, ordered him to serve 30 days in jail with credit for 30 days served, and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Chason Montgomery Venstra, 36, of West Point, was sentenced for two counts of attempted theft, each a third-degree felony. The court imposed zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for each count. Those sentences were suspended and the court placed the defendant on supervised probation for 24 months, ordered the defendant to serve 28 days in jail with credit for time served, pay a $603 fine or complete 60 hours of community service, pay a $500 recoupment fee, and complete other standard terms and conditions.