Court Report: Monday, Oct. 30, 2017

According to the Summit County Attorney's Office, the following cases were heard on Monday, Oct. 30, in 3rd District Court at the Summit County Justice Center:

Haydon Woolsey, 24, of Coalville, entered a guilty plea to aggravated assault, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Diane Paige Carnesecca, 54, of Draper, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 18.

Richard Barry Gadd, 41, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to failure to stop or respond at command of police, a third-degree felony, and possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Sentencing is set for Dec. 11.

Lucus Ray Nate, 38, of Park City, entered a guilty plea to theft by receiving stolen property, a class B misdemeanor; possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; manufacture or possession of burglary tools, a class B misdemeanor; and possession or use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 11.

Eddie Sykes, 60, of Salt Lake City, entered a guilty plea to possession or use of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve 18 days in jail with credit for 18 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Matthew Daniel Taylor, 50, of Hobe Sound, Florida, entered a no contest plea to assault on a peace officer or military service member in uniform, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine. The sentence was suspended and the court placed him on court probation for 18 months, and ordered him to serve 15 days in jail with credit for 15 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.

Kerry Kent Lawson, 54, of Lomita, California, was sentenced for the offenses of forgery, a third-degree felony, and damage or interruption of a communication device, a class B misdemeanor. The court imposed a zero-to-five year sentence at the Utah State Prison and a $5,000 fine for forgery. The sentence was suspended and the court imposed a 180-day jail sentence and a $1,000 fine for damage or interruption of a communication device. That sentence was also suspended and the court placed the defendant on court probation for 12 months and ordered him to complete standard terms and conditions.

George Gomez, 44, of Riverton, Utah, was sentenced for three counts of retail theft, each a class A misdemeanor, and false personal information, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year sentence at the Utah State Prison for each count.

Bacilio Mercado Jr, 52, of Park City, was sentenced for two counts of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. The court imposed a one-year jail sentence and a $2,500 fine for each offense. The sentences were suspended and the court placed him on supervised probation for 24 months, and ordered him to serve 210 days in jail with credit for 210 days served and complete other standard terms and conditions.