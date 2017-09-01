Delays anticipated through November for S.R. 224 construction

For nearly a week now, orange construction barrels have lined State Road 224 from roughly Kimball Junction to the McPolin Farm. They are expected to stay until November.

Monday, crews with the Utah Department of Transportation began an at least two-month long road work project to replace and repair 12 cross drains that run adjacent to the road from Meadows Drive to Cove Canyon Drive. The construction is expected to be complete sometime in November.

"Some of the drains have just failed over time and what it is doing it is causing the water to seep up to the road and damage some areas where we had to do repairs," said Tim Beery, who is the region communications manager for UDOT Region 2, which covers Tooele, Salt Lake and Summit counties.

Beery said commuters should expect minor delays throughout the work zone for the duration of the project. He said daytime construction will commence at 6 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Basin residents, he added, should expect noise, dust and vibrations from the work.

Two travel lanes will remain open southbound from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. and northbound from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Lanes will be further restricted during non-peak hours. Additionally, the trail adjacent to S.R. 224 near White Pine Drive will be closed for one week in mid-September. Beery encouraged pedestrians and cyclists to find alternative routes.

"Some areas will be closed off and it will move further south as they get things complete," Beery said. "There will be some changing travel patterns and then there will be trucks and heavy equipment entering and exiting the work zones."

Up to 15 minute delays can be expected, Beery said. He added, "Traffic should run relatively smooth. There won't ever be a complete closure, but there will be lane impacts." UDOT is not currently suggesting an alternative route.

Beery said the new drains are expected to last for 40 years or more. He said the existing pipes failed for several reasons, including age and community growth. He added, "The new pipes are larger and can handle a bigger capacity."

The project is being undertaken in preparation for repavement of a significant portion of S.R. 224, Beery said. It is scheduled for 2018.

"Next summer they will repave that stretch of road," Beery said. "They are doing this work where they know there is damage underneath before they do it."

For more information about the project, go to udot.utah.gov/go/sr224drainage. Commuters can sign up for weekly updates about the construction impacts in their area. Details are also available by calling 385-275-2111 or via email at sdrainage@utah.gov.