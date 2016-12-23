First phase of housing at Silver Creek Village will be dedicated affordable | ParkRecord.com

The first phase of housing that will be built as part of the Silver Creek Village Center development located southeast of the Interstate 80/U.S. 40 intersection will be dedicated to affordable housing, according to Matt Lowe, president of the village’s development group.

Last week, the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission granted a positive recommendation to Summit County Manager Tom Fisher for the development’s 19-lot subdivision plat, which identifies the designated uses for the lots, such as open space, civic uses and parks.

“It’s all consistent with our development agreement and part of plotting out our major spine road,” Lowe said. “Another major reason for this platting is to separate the parcel we will dedicate and donate to the county’s recreation district for a community park.

“All of our entitlements and our ability to build homes has already been agreed upon,” he said. “This is more of a formality to make sure whatever we submit meets the guidelines.”

The 240-acre residential and commercial town center slated for the land north of the Silver Summit Business Park will include 1,290 residential units, including 330 affordable housing units, and 50,000 square feet of commercial space. The county first received an application for the Silver Creek Village Center as an affordable housing community in the late 1990s. The project is vested under the 1997 General Plan and 1998 Development Code. It received final approvals from the Summit County Council in June, 2015.

This September, construction commenced on the development’s main road. Lowe said crews are now concentrating on installing the underground utilities.

“Our goal is to be going vertical and adding homes in the mid-to-late summer,” Lowe said. “We are working on all of the critical infrastructure throughout this winter so we can do that.”

Lowe said the first phase of construction could potentially include up to 300 multi-family units that are 100 percent dedicated to affordable housing. He said another 150 single-family and townhome lots will be built.

“We have a lot of demand,” Lowe said. “We have been talking to the Vail group about employee housing and a lot of different other groups about what their needs are so this is really about as quick as we can get it done.”

Lowe said he anticipates receiving the final approval on the subdivision plat from the county manager sometime in January. No additional public hearings are required.

During last week’s hearing, Lowe said one citizen did express concerns about the impact the development would have on the area’s wildlife. However, Lowe said a wildlife corridor study has been conducted.

“We didn’t respond to the comment because we have gone through that process and didn’t feel the need to rehash old issues,” Lowe said. “We are just trying to focus on keeping all of this moving forward and making sure we are playing by the rules as laid out in our development agreement.”