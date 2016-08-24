Human remains thought to be those of missing Australian hiker | ParkRecord.com

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office received information on Aug. 19 that human remains had been located near Allsop Lake, which is located in the high Uinta Mountains near the border between Summit County and Duchesne County.

A father and two sons from Coalville were recreating near Allsop Lake when they located a backpack, tent and what appeared to be human remains on the Highline Trailhead, approximately 500 yards from the county line.

Investigators with the Summit County Sheriff’s Office arrived in the area and recovered the remains and several personal items. The remains were transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner and were confirmed to be human. Further DNA testing is required to confirm the identity of the remains. Due to the proximity to the personal belongings, they are believed to be those of Eric Robinson.

On Aug. 7, 2011, the Duchesne County and Summit County Sheriff’s Offices received a report of a missing male, identified as Robinson. He was reported to be an experienced outdoorsman from Australia who had recreated in the Himalayas. Robinson had been dropped off at the Chepeta Lake Trailhead on July 28, 2011, and was scheduled to arrive at Mirror Lake on Aug. 6 at around noon.

The next day, the Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office deployed Search and Rescue in an attempt to locate Robinson. After several weeks of searching, he was not located. The search continued over several years with a number of agencies assisting.