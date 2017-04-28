Increase in base density proposed for Town of Hideout | ParkRecord.com

This week, the Town of Hideout's Planning Commission will consider increasing the allowable residential densities within the town, which encompasses 2,500 acres along the shores of the Jordanelle Reservoir.

Hideout, which was incorporated in 2008, is located along State Road 248 in Wasatch County along southwestern border of Summit County.

The planning commission is scheduled to host a public hearing at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, at the town office, 10860 North Hideout Trail. It is unclear if any action will be taken after the hearing.

Commissioners will consider a request to increase overall density by 25 percent in all zoning districts within the town. The base density currently ranges between 1 and 1.5 equivalent residential units per acre.

The proposed increase is being considered because of a recent annexation application and to respond to "past requests from several land owners within the town that have not yet pursued any land use approvals," according to a statement from Lynette Hallam, town clerk.

In 2014, Jason Gyllenskog approached commissioners about his property on the north side of State Road 248. It lies within Hideout and Wasatch County, with the bulk of the property outside of town, according to planning commission minutes.

Gyllenskog expressed his desire to develop 35 homes on the property, but has been unclear about the zoning that was originally promised in Wasatch County before Hideout became incorporated.

Another property owner, Nate Brockbank, wants to develop 46 acres on the northern end of Hideout. He is requesting five units per acre and claimed the development would bring $232,382 in property taxes to the town, according to commission minutes.

Commissioner Dave Erichsen said that in the process of incorporating, the town attempted to give everyone an increase of residential units to "avoid hurting the landowners," according to commission minutes.

However, in an interview with The Park Record on Wednesday, Erichsen said town leaders are open to further discussing an increase in allowable density.

Hideout Town Council has also scheduled a public hearing to consider an increase in density at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the town office, 10860 North Hideout Trail.