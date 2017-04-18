Jeremy Ranch man dies after crashing into a tree on State Road 65 | ParkRecord.com

The Summit County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a Jeremy Ranch man who was killed Sunday after his car struck a tree at a high rate of speed in the East Canyon area of Morgan County.

At 11:22 a.m., Utah Highway Patrol troopers were reportedly looking for David Cook, 52, of Summit County, following an "unknown incident" in Jeremy Ranch, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.

Troopers were looking for Cook in the East Canyon area when they were dispatched to an accident on State Road 65 near mile marker 14, a report states. Troopers discovered Cook's car had crashed into a Cottonwood tree at a high rate of speed. He died on impact.

The report states no one witnessed the accident, but several campers heard the impact.

Lt. Andrew Wright said the Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the fatality, but would not release any details about the events leading up to it.

"Out of respect for a grieving family, the Summit County Sheriff's Office will not release any details or make a statement regarding this incident," a release from the Sheriff's Office stated.