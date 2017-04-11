Law enforcement officials deploy spikes to end high-speed chase | ParkRecord.com

Summit County law enforcement officials took a 30-year-old man into custody on Friday in the Salt Lake Valley after he led them on a high-speed pursuit from the Kimball Junction area in a stolen vehicle.

Deputies stopped a white Dodge Dakota near Bear Cub road and State Road 224 for failing to stop at a red traffic light, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office. A report states Jeffrey Allen Reedy, of Salt Lake Valley, did not have a driver's license and originally provided deputies with a false name.

When deputies asked Reedy to exit the vehicle, he reportedly sped off and entered the westbound onramp to Interstate 80 at Kimball Junction, according to a report.

Deputies, along with Park City Police officers and troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol, pursued the suspect's vehicle through the canyon before deploying a spike strip on Interstate 215 near the 3300 South exit to end the chase.

Law enforcement officials conducted a felony stop, with guns drawn, to take Reedy into custody. He was transported and booked into the Summit County Jail.

Reedy faces several charges and traffic violations, including driving under the influence of a metabolite, reckless driving, possession of drugs and paraphernalia, and possession of a stolen vehicle.