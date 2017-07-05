Man arrested for holding woman captive for three days in Summit County | ParkRecord.com

At approximately 4:20 a.m. on July 3, deputies with the Summit County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a kidnapping.

The victim, a 45-year-old female, escaped from a Summit County residence and telephoned 911. The victim stated she had been tied up, duct taped and assaulted for three days.

Deputies made contact with the victim and immediately transported her to the hospital for medical assessment.

The suspect, identified as Jason R. Stone, age 47, was located by deputies and arrested without incident.

Stone was booked into the Summit County Jail on four felony charges including, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault, witness tampering and possession of a stolen vehicle. He is currently being held on $100,000 cash-only bail.