Model rocket causes South Summit brushfire | ParkRecord.com

A brushfire that led to the evacuation of one home in Marion over the weekend was caused by a model rocket, according to Summit County officials.

At around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews from two eastern Summit County agencies and the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded to the fire at the base of Hoyt’s Peak, located near 2700 North 1600 East. Firefighters from the South Summit Fire Protection District and North Summit Fire District were on scene.

Scott Nagle, a public information officer with the South Summit Fire Protection District, said when crews arrived nearly 15-foot flames were visible. He said the blaze mostly burned through scrub oak and sagebrush.

A mandatory evacuation warning was issued for one home north of the fire and volunteer evacuations were suggested for an additional 10 homes. A South Summit man was treated on scene for minor burns to his face, according to Nagle.

“The wind was in our favor because it was blowing to the north and most of the houses were on the south side of the fire,” Nagle said.

The blaze, which covered 4.4 acres, was contained within a couple hours. As of Monday, fire officials were still monitoring the area.

“It’s considered contained and controlled at this point, but there are still a few hot spots,” said Bryce Boyer, Summit County fire warden.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, the person who owned the rocket was on scene with officials and cooperated in the fire investigation.