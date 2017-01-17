No Worries Café finds new home in Quarry Village | ParkRecord.com

When Dante and Nancy Eggan announced the closure of their landmark restaurant the No Worries Café, they were stunned by the community’s overwhelming support with hundreds promising to follow them to a new location.

Although the Eggans had found a niche over the last 16 years in the Summit Park neighborhood in Parley’s Canyon, the café closed its doors on Dec. 31 after they were unable to come to terms with their landlord over the lease.

That’s when Bruce Corrigan and his wife, Deb, stepped in. The Corrigans are the owners of O’Shucks Bar and The Grill in Quarry Village near the Pinebrook neighborhood in the Snyderville Basin.

Corrigan said he has been eating breakfast at No Worries Café since it opened and knew he could help. The Eggans announced last week that they had finalized a deal with the Corrigans and No Worries Café had found a new home in the space above O’Shucks.

“I have been eating there for 16 years. We have all been family and in this world of corporate takeover, us little guys we try to look after each other,” Corrigan said. “These guys were in a rough spot and we had the means to help out so we did.”

The new space the No Worries Café will occupy is nearly 6,500 square feet and can accommodate up 120 people, with an additional 50 on the patio in the summer. It is more than three times the size of the last location.

“We don’t open until 5 at night so this room basically sits vacant until our evening staff comes in,” Corrigan said. “It seemed to perfectly mesh with what these guys are doing and I think it will be really good for both of us. We have been here for 11 years and both of us have dedicated customers.”

Longtime employee and general manager Dana Breuschke said she is “super excited” about the reopening because most of the staff will remain the same.

“All the staff servers and cooks are just really looking forward to it,” Breuschke said.

The Eggans and Corrigan were at the new location on Monday preparing the space for an upcoming opening, however, a date has not yet been announced.

“We are just very excited. It is a new, clean and modern-updated space,” Nancy Eggan said. “I’m little nervous because we have been working really hard to get ready to open, but we have had so many responses and so much support. We just want to thank everyone and let them know that we are back.”

Dante Eggan said the café will feature the same chalk board specials and menu, with several additional items added including Dutch oven breakfasts. He said the hours will remain the same: 7 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. daily.

“We are not taking anything off of the old menu, we are just adding more and we will be expanding our staff,” Eggan said. “I just want to say ‘thank you’ to Bruce Corrigan. Because of him, we will have the same small, community atmosphere and will remain the same friendly meeting space for our friends.”

For more information about when the café will reopen, go to http://www.noworriescafeandgrill.com or follow them on Facebook.