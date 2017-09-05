North Summit Fire responds to landfill fire
Officials say smoke will still be visible over the next several days
September 5, 2017
The North Summit Fire District responded to the Three Mile Landfill on Sunday after dispatch received reports of heavy black smoke in the area.
Crews excavated about 15 feet of the landfill and are monitoring the situation. Officials suspect someone left smoldering construction material at the site.
As of Tuesday, the fire was considered contained. However, smoke will still likely be visible over the next several days.