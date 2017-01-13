North Summit fire temporarily displaces elderly woman | ParkRecord.com

An elderly woman’s home in North Summit was partially damaged early Wednesday morning when part of her electrical system caught fire outside of the residence.

At around 6:45 a.m., about 10 firefighters and three engines from the North Summit Fire District responded to the fire at 650 Chalk Creek Road. Tyler Rowser, a public information officer with the fire district, said a passerby noticed flames outside of the home and contacted dispatch.

Rowser said the woman was inside the home when the initial call was made. He credited the quick actions of her neighbors with her safe exit.

“The fire was contained to the exterior of the home and they were able to get the fire out before we arrived. It was like a metal siding that kept it on the outside of the structure,” Rowser said. “But tensions were high because we knew she was still in the home when we got the call.”

Rowser said fire crews had to wait nearly an hour for Rocky Mountain Power to reach the woman’s home and turn off the power because of winter weather. He said fire officials needed the power cut to investigate the cause of the blaze.

“Right now it is looking to be a mechanical failure in the electrical system that caused the fire. Nothing appears to have been suspicious,” Rowser said.

An estimate of the damages was not readily available. However, Rowser said “there will have to be some repairs, but it is not as extensive as some of the other fires that we have had.” He said the woman is currently staying with relatives until repairs are made.

No nearby structures were threatened or evacuated.

Rowser said “it has been a busy, busy year” so far, with the fire district averaging about two calls a day, adding “that’s a lot for us.”

“The calls haven’t really been weather-related or accidents either. They have mostly been medical calls, which is a little unusual,” Rowser said.