Park City-based group Alpine Collective partners with Protect Our Winters | ParkRecord.com

Conor Quinn says the mission of his Park City-based organization The Alpine Collective is to encourage Parkites to “get stoked about living here and become involved” in events that support the mountain lifestyle.

In 2014, Quinn formed the organization with others who were passionate about the sports and outdoor industry after he moved to Park City from Southern California. The Alpine Collective has since amassed 23 founding members and continues to grow, Quinn said.

“We are now trying to take it to the next level,” Quinn said. “We are opening up our memberships to locals because we want to create this network for them to get involved and support everything Park City.”

This week, Quinn announced that The Alpine Collective is partnering with the Colorado-based nonprofit Protect Our Winters (POW). Like the Alpine Collective, POW attempts to engage and mobilize the outdoor sports community to “lead the fight against climate change through educational initiatives, political advocacy and community-based activism,” according to a press release.

Protect Our Winters works with businesses, athletes and the community to “harness the collective power of the outdoor sports industry to take meaningful action against climate change,” the release states.

“Conor and the Alpine Collective epitomize how individuals within the outdoor community can lead a charge,” stated Torrey Udall, manager of development for Protect Our Winters, in the release. “Using its influence to create a movement on climate, The Alpine Collective utilizes its local voice to have disproportionately wide-reaching influence. We are grateful for the years of support they provided POW and we are proud to announce them as a contributing partner.”

Quinn said The Alpine Collective has previously been involved with events sponsored by Protect Our Winters, including several climate-related events in Park City.

“It became a natural fit and we had kept in touch with them, especially over the last several months,” Quinn said. “Their focus on education and experience with climate change and working with everything from grassroots to locals and city councils cuts to the root of The Alpine Colletive, which is about celebrating why you live in this mountain town and making sure you are an active participant in it.

“We are going to try and have that growth continue with our new partnership and we will have the opportunity to have a bunch of different events,” he said, such as speaker-series.

To become a contributing partner for Protect our Winters, The Alpine Collective donated at least $5,000, joining organizations such as Ski Utah, Spy Optic and Sia Snow Show. Other partners with Protect our Winters include Patagonia, Burton, The North Face and Snocru.

“We want to continue having speaker series with the public and we would love to get more of our local kinds involved in the discussion,” Quinn said. “Being a partner allows us to have exclusive opportunities with them to cosponsor events. They are doing well and we will get a louder voice being involved with them.”

The new partnership will provide The Alpine Collective with access to news about climate change, product collaborations and any social media initiatives Protect Our Winters engages in to help “spread the word about The Alpine Collective.”

“As we continue to grow, this partnership will strengthen itself,” Quinn said. “POW is another really good example of being an influencer and getting people engaged. We will be able to have a louder voice without having to yell.

“To take that step is a natural progression and something that will allow us to broadcast our visions and ideas the right way,” he said.

For more information about Protect our Winters go to http://protectourwinters.org/. To learn more about becoming a member of The Alpine Collective go to http://thealpinecollective.com/.