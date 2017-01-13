Park City woman arrested for rear-ending Utah Highway Patrol trooper’s vehicle | ParkRecord.com

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries on Wednesday night when his vehicle was hit by a Park City woman suspected of driving under the influence of prescription drugs, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

At around 8:30 p.m., the trooper was parked in a median on U.S. 40 near mile marker 2 when a woman traveling westbound rear-ended the vehicle, a report states. Lt. Andrew Wright said the trooper was transported to an area hospital, but added “he is fine.”

“He probably only suffered a little bit of whiplash,” Wright said.

The 30-year-old woman was also transported to a Salt Lake-area hospital, with “reasonable suspicion that the female was under the influence of prescription drugs.”

The driver was later arrested and preliminarily charged with failure to maintain a vehicle within one lane and failure to move over for an emergency vehicle. The County Attorney’s Office will consider charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

