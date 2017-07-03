Recreational shooters and hunters encouraged to find safe locations | ParkRecord.com

Taking precautions when shooting firearms might seem like common sense, yet shooting-related incidences continue to be a prominent cause of wildfires in the state.

Recreational shooters and hunters can take a few simple steps to do their part to avoid having a fun day at the range turning into a nightmare, such as choosing a safe location to shoot that is free of rocks and dry vegetation.

Many fires have been started by something as small as a ricochet or bullet fragmentation igniting nearby grass. The use of steel-tipped and/or steel core ammunition magnifies the chances of starting a wildfire. Some locations may have additional restrictions which prohibit the use of steel ammunition.

Federally administered public lands have year-round restrictions which prohibit the use of certain types of ammunition and targets. In particular, the use of tracer and incendiary ammunition is not permitted, nor is the use of exploding targets. Adherence to these restrictions can make a significant impact on Utah's wildfire occurrences.