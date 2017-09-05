Sally Tauber joins Peace House as new director of development and marketing

Longtime Park City resident Sally Tauber was recently named as the new director of development and marketing for Peace House to help the organization usher in a new era of providing services to victims as they recover from abusive relationships.

"I'm so excited about the new opportunities for growth here," Tauber said. "I'm really excited to be working with such a great team because the organization is undergoing a lot of change – all good change.

"Thanks to everyone who helped create this wonderful organization. The energy here is incredibly positive. I am really looking forward to the future," she said.

Tauber joins Peace House, which has been dedicated to providing shelter, programs and case management to victims in Summit and Wasatch counties since the early 1990s, at a time when the organization is overhauling the services it provides to victims and preparing for a new community campus in Quinn's Junction.

Tauber will be responsible for coordinating with the organization's Board of Directors and Kendra Wyckoff, executive director, to implement fundraising and marketing strategies to support the "mission and growth plan of the Peace House as it moves into a new community campus," Wyckoff said.

"We are really excited to have Sally on our team. She has extensive business development and marketing experience and all of her skills will really help move Peace House into this next phase of development," Wyckoff said. "This will allow us to have the opportunity to move forward with developing our programs with the restructuring of our new campus."

Peace House currently provides short-term housing to victims at an undisclosed location in Park City. However, in June, the organization unveiled plans for an open community campus on Round Valley Drive between the Summit County Health Department and Park City Hospital.

Recommended Stories For You

The two-story, 42,000-square-foot facility will include an indoor recreation and child-care center, office space, a courtyard, community and counseling rooms and secure, enclosed parking. It will have 22 housing units, with eight units for emergency shelter, 12 units for traditional housing and two units for employees, which are considered affordable units. The campus is expected to open in the fall of 2018.

Tauber, who has lived in Park City for nearly 40 years, has served with several local nonprofit organizations, including the National Ability Center, Park City Education Foundation and the Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter.

She most recently worked with Utah State University's Emma Eccles Jones College of Education and Human Services in business development and fundraising.

Tauber's first day with the Peace House was on Monday, Aug. 28. She is now focusing on the organization's capital campaign to raise support and money for the new campus.

"I'm happy that my contacts and skills within the community will be able to support and serve the Peace House," Tauber said.

Tauber replaces former Peace House communications and development manager Ann Johnson, who retired from the organization in June.

"Ann was just a wonderful asset and we wish her the best," Wyckoff said. "With Ann leaving, we really identified that the organization had some needs. With the current trajectory of the organization building a community campus near the hospital, we really needed to be able to continue to build capacity around our development and marketing and that's what Sally can do for us."

.ipt ace Houuse itce Houuse it gies to support the “rganizpitalpus ast irector of development and marketing fo aldsfkjlaj