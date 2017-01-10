Sheriff’s Report: | ParkRecord.com

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to numerous calls between Monday, Jan.2, and Monday, Jan. 9, including three cases of automobile theft.

Monday, Jan. 9

Deputies responded to a report of a hit-and-run accident in a neighborhood in the Basin after a woman claimed a delivery truck her car while it was parked. An investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Deputies stopped a vehicle after discovering the driver had four outstanding warrants. She was transported to the Summit County Jail.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 40 after discovering the driver had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with driving on a suspended license, open container, no proof of insurance and operating a vehicle without license. His dogs were taken into custody by animal control.

A man contacted dispatch to report fraudulent activity occurred on his credit card in two other states.

Saturday, Jan. 7

A man reported his vehicle stolen after a friend failed to return it to him. The vehicle was listed as stolen on a national database.

After a man got his snowmobile stuck in South Summit, his family reported him missing after he failed to return home. Summit County Search and Rescue was deployed and located him in “good health, according to a report.



A package containing new skis was stolen from the porch of a home in the Basin. The delivery company verified the skis had been sent.

Friday, Jan. 6

A man reported that his 1999 Mercury Mystique stolen from the parking lot of a business in the Kimball Junction area. The vehicle was later located and deputies determined it had not been stolen.

Dispatch received a report from someone after a line of credit was fraudulently opened in their name in New York.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Two woman turned themselves in for outstanding warrants in the parking lot of the Sheriff’s Office. A third person was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Deputies responded to a parking complaint in South Summit and located a rental vehicle parked on the roadway. The company claimed the vehicle was overdue and deputies arrested the driver on preliminary charges of automobile theft.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

No significant incidents were reported.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident in a Basin neighborhood when a woman refused to let her husband inside the home. The woman agreed to leave for the night after deputies later determined no crime had occurred.



A man contacted dispatch claiming to have found drugs in his home that belonged to a woman. She denied the claims and the drugs were confiscated.

Monday, Jan. 2

Dispatch received a report about two motorists who were stranded in the snow. Search and Rescue helped retrieve the vehicle, but deputies arrested the passenger for outstanding warrants. The driver of the vehicle was released.



Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a South Summit home. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office.