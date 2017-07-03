Sheriff’s Report | ParkRecord.com

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Monday, June 26, and Sunday, July 2, including several burglaries.

Sunday, July 2

Deputies responded to North Summit home after dispatch received a report about drug paraphernalia. The case will be screened by the county attorney for charges of possession of paraphernalia and possession of tobacco by a minor.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area claimed a man in his 50s with gray hair had taken items from the store without paying for them. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect.

Saturday, July 1

A laptop, iPad, iPod and $160 were reported missing from a home in the Basin.

Friday, June 30

Several tools and fireworks were reported missing from a storage compartment after a fireworks display in the Basin.

After a vehicle nearly hit a deputy's vehicle head-on, a traffic stop was conducted on a North Summit road. The driver was arrested and preliminarily charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Someone in the Seattle area reportedly shipped THC oil to a business in the Kimball Junction area.

Thursday, June 29

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, June 28

Deputies responded to reports of a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a North Summit campsite, but deputies were unable to locate the individuals.

A South Summit woman contacted dispatch claiming a man was trying to enter her apartment, but deputies determined he used a key and no crime had occurred. He was told not to return to the residence.

The owner of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after receiving a counterfeit $20 bill.

Tuesday, June 27

Deputies responded to a South Summit campsite after dispatch received a report from a man that a woman had locked herself in his vehicle with a gun and was refusing to get out. Deputies were able to coax the woman out of the car and she was taken to the Salt Lake area to return to Nevada.

Dispatch received a report about a fraudulent transaction that occurred during an online purchase after a package was delivered to an address in Arizona using the victim's account. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday, June 26

Deputies responded to a report of an altercation at a home in a Basin neighborhood, but were unable to determine whether a crime occurred. No arrests were made and the case will be forwarded to the county attorney for screening.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies arrested the woman and preliminarily charged her with intoxication.

Two water tanks were reported missing from a North Summit municipal water facility.

The manager of a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after a man reportedly took an item from the store without paying. Deputies later located the suspect and found a backpack that contained stolen items from other stores. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. While investigating the case, deputies noticed another man attempting to steal items. He was arrested for outstanding warrants and preliminarily charged with seven counts of theft, possession of drug paraphernalia and providing false information to a police officer.