Sheriff’s Report: deputies unable to apprehend three suspects | ParkRecord.com

Law enforcement officials were unable to apprehend three people who were thought to be involved in retail thefts in the Snyderville Basin after a high-speed chase on Interstate 80, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

At around 7 p.m. Sunday, a deputy was investigating two separate reports when witnesses claimed to see the suspects' SUV leaving a parking lot of a business in the Silver Creek area. The report stated witnesses saw two men and a woman.

The deputy followed the suspects' vehicle onto the westbound lanes of the Interstate and attempted to pull it over near mile marker 141, a report states. However, the vehicle accelerated back onto the Interstate. The deputy ultimately terminated the pursuit on Foothill Drive in Salt Lake. The suspects were not apprehended.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Monday, April 24, and Sunday, April 30, including three domestic violence cases.

Sunday, April 30

Several tools and gas cans were stolen sometime over the last few weeks from a South Summit garage.

Saturday, April 29

Deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle for driving 107 miles per hour in a 65 mile-per-hour zone on Interstate 80, but were unable to stop the driver.

A woman was issued a citation and released for walking out of a store in the Kimball Junction area with items she had not paid for.

A man was arrested at his North Summit home for domestic violence criminal mischief and two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child after he smashed a picture from the wall on the ground.

Graffiti was found on a large building in a Snyderville Basin neighborhood park. An investigation is ongoing.

Friday, April 28

After watching a Dodge Caravan make an improper turn on State Road 224, deputies stopped the vehicle near mile marker 140 on Interstate 80. The Driver was arrested for two outstanding warrants and on preliminary charge of driving on a suspended license. A man and a woman were also arrested for outstanding warrants.

Dispatch received a report about a man and woman arguing in the Kimball Junction area, but were unable to locate the parties. The man was later arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated assault.

Thursday, April 27

Someone stole prescription medication from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a South Summit road.

Deputies responded to a report of an altercation between two men at a North Summit home, but did not issue any citations.

A man contacted dispatch after another driver reportedly hit them in the head at a gas station in the Basin. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a North Summit home, but did not issue any citations due to conflicting statements from witnesses.

Wednesday, April 26

Utah Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle to question the driver about a hit-and-run accident she was reportedly involved in. She was issued several traffic infractions and misdemeanors. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

A man contacted dispatch after an unknown car pulled into the driveway of his Basin home. The homeowner claimed two men were acting suspiciously and walking around the home before immediately driving away.

Deputies arrested a man on preliminary charges of assault, intoxication and disorderly conduct after he shoved another person at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area.

A woman was reportedly attacked by another woman in front of her two young children in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, April 25

Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area after discovering the registered owner had outstanding warrants and smelled alcohol coming from the driver. She was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, open container, no insurance and driving on a denied license.

Monday, April 24

Three windows were broken at a bus stop in the Basin sometime over the weekend.