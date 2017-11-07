Sheriff’s Report: Drivers stopped for equipment violations

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement responded to several calls between Sunday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Nov, 5, including several traffic stops.

Sunday, Nov. 5

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, Nov. 4

When deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on a Snyderville Basin road, they noticed what looked like a gun on the backseat and searched the vehicle for weapons. They found drug paraphernalia and substances they assumed were cocaine and methamphetamine, along with tools often used for burglarizing vehicles, a speaker and a radio with cut wires. The driver was arrested under suspicion of speeding, two charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and no driver's license. An investigation was underway.

Deputies stopped a vehicle after a records check revealed the truck's license plate was reported stolen in the Salt Lake Valley. The license plate had been switched without the owner's knowledge and the original plate was listed as stolen.

Friday, Nov. 3

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for not having valid insurance and discovered the driver had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested for the warrant. While being processed at the Summit County Jail, drug paraphernalia was found in his wallet, and he was also booked under suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting contraband into a secure facility, driving on a suspended license and operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Dispatch received a report that a South Summit cabin was vandalized and three guns were reportedly taken. An investigation was underway.

Two purses and two credit cards were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked on a Basin road. While investigating the incident, deputies were approached by the victim's neighbor who discovered their credit card had also been stolen from their vehicle. A third vehicle parked nearby was also burglarized, but no items were reported missing. An investigation was underway.

Thursday, Nov. 2

A mailbox was removed from in front of a North Summit man's home and found damaged nearby.

Wednesday, Nov. 1

A South Summit man caught another man breaking into a vehicle and contacted dispatch. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect, but found a flashlight, bag of cough drops and cellphone at the scene.

Several smashed pumpkins and six mailboxes were damaged at a North Summit home. A suspicious vehicle was also reported in the area at the time of the incident. An investigation was underway to interview the driver.

Dispatch received a report about an intoxicated man at a South Summit home. A Kamas City police officer was the first to respond and claimed the suspect ran into the middle of the road and slammed his fists on the hood of her patrol vehicle. He was arrested under suspicion of disorderly conduct and intoxication and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Deputies responded to reports of a fight at a North Summit motel, but determined it was only verbal and no crimes had been committed. No citations were issued.

Monday, Oct. 30

A vehicle on State Road 224 was stopped for an equipment violation, and the driver was arrested under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for driving with an expired registration and arrested the driver under suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license and failure to register or expired vehicle registration. Sunday, Oct. 29

A man in a 2007 Black Volvo was traveling westbound on a Basin road when he reportedly became drowsy, causing him to strike a large mailbox made of cement and rock. His airbags were deployed and he sustained a suspected broken ankle.

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 for an equipment violation and arrested the driver for an outstanding warrant and driving on a suspended driver's license. He was also arrested under suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. A passenger was cited and released.