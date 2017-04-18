Sheriff’s Report: including three burglary cases | ParkRecord.com

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Monday, April 10, and Sunday, April 16, including three vehicle burglary cases.

Sunday, April 16

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, April 15

Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 224 for expired registration and arrested the driver on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Friday, April 14

Deputies arrested a man on preliminary charges of aggravated assault at a South Summit business after he became physical with one of the employees.

A Basin woman contacted dispatch after finding her front door open. No items were reported missing.

A woman reported her purse and several cashmere sweaters were stolen from her unlocked vehicle while it was parked on a Basin road. An investigation is ongoing.

A Basin woman contacted dispatch after noticing the driver side doors of her vehicle were left open. However, no items were reported missing.

Someone allegedly tried to access a South Summit home through a window.

Dispatch received a report about a suspicious vehicle parked near the Oakley Rodeo grounds and deputies discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen by the Heber City Police Department. Deputies located a man several blocks away and he was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Thursday, April 13

Deputies responded to a North Summit residence after dispatch received a report about a fraudulent transaction made on a credit card. However, deputies were unable to substantiate the claim and arrested the victim for an outstanding warrant.

Wednesday, April 12

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area claimed a woman had concealed several items in her coat and attempted to leave without paying for them. Deputies told the women not to return to the business and arrested her for an outstanding warrant.

Dispatch received a report about a suspicious vehicle parked near a business in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies arrested the vehicle's occupant for an outstanding warrant.

Tuesday, April 11

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a North Summit home. However, no arrests were made and an investigation is ongoing.

Monday, April 10

A woman's purse was stolen out of her vehicle while it was parked near a business in the Kimball Junction parking lot.