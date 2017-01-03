Sheriff’s Report: Jan. 4-6, 2017 | ParkRecord.com

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to numerous calls between Monday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1, including three domestic violence cases.

Sunday, Jan. 1

Deputies stopped a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 for a nonfunctional taillight and smelled marijuana. The driver and passenger were arrested on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. The driver was also preliminarily charged with an equipment violation.



A man lost his black Nokia ASHA 201 smartphone at an apartment complex in the Basin.

Deputies responded to the Echo port of entry after dispatch received a report that a man was suffering from a heart attack. Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the man later died.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 248 for a failure to maintain lane travel, expired registration and no insurance. The driver was arrested for an outstanding warrant and preliminarily charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, open container, driving on a suspended license, no insurance, restricted license violation, expired registration and improper lane travel.

Friday, Dec. 30

Several burglaries were reported at storage units in South Summit.

Deputies found an abandoned vehicle in the Basin.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on U.S. 40 for a registration violation and arrested the passenger for an outstanding warrant. The driver was also arrested for driving on a revoked license with registration to another vehicle, expired registration, no insurance and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

Someone forced their way into a church in the North Summit area, damaging the locks to the door and a nearby window.

Thursday, Dec. 29

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 224 and arrested the driver for outstanding warrants.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

A man was knocked to the ground after he was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a business in the Kimball Junction area. He was released at the scene with a minor scape to his knee.



A woman contacted dispatch requesting help with having her son removed from her home. He was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief.

Dispatch received a report about a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at a home in a Basin neighborhood after the man allegedly became upset during a political argument. The man was arrested on preliminary charges of intoxication, assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

Monday, Dec. 26

Dispatch received a report about an intoxicated man at a business in the Kimball Junction area claiming he had nowhere to go. Deputies arrested him on preliminary charges of intoxication.

Deputies receive two separate reports of potential domestic violence situations, but later determined no crime had occurred. All of the individuals were separated for the night.