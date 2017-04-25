Sheriff’s Report: nine rescued after hot air balloon strikes live power line | ParkRecord.com

Nine people were rescued on Saturday after their hot air balloon struck a live power line while it was trying to land in the Snyderville Basin, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

At around 8:42 a.m., a hot air balloon was attempting to land behind a building located on Rasmussen Road when it struck the power line, a report states. The Park City Fire District responded to the incident and helped evacuate the individuals from the basket. No injuries were reported.

The Sheriff's Office contacted the Federal Aviation Administration with details about the incident. The FAA has jurisdiction over the operation of hot air balloons.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Monday, April 17, and Sunday, April 23, including a hit-and-run accident in the Snyderville Basin.

Sunday, April 23

A woman allegedly driving a white Land Rover followed another driver on a Basin road and smashed into the rear of the victim's vehicle. An investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch received a report that a man and a woman in a vehicle parked in the Kimball Junction area were acting suspiciously. Deputies arrested the man for an outstanding warrant out of the Wasatch County Justice Court and transported him to Heber City.

Saturday, April 22

After dispatch received a hang-up call, deputies located a man and woman who had argued while driving to Heber City. No arrests were made, but the Summit County Attorney's Office will screen the case for charges.

Someone broke several windows of a vehicle while it was parked on a Basin road. An investigation is ongoing.

While patrolling near a Basin neighborhood, deputies observed a man who was reportedly stumbling along the sidewalk. He was arrested on preliminary charges of intoxication after he was unable to answer deputies' questions.

A car seat was reportedly stolen from inside a Basin woman's unlocked home.

A North Summit woman contacted dispatch after receiving a call from someone claiming to be with the Internal Revenue Service. The caller demanded money from the victim and threatened arrest. However, the victim suspected the call was a scam and hung up on the suspects before providing money.

Someone allegedly kicked in the backdoor of a Basin neighborhood building and took an unknown amount of mail. The remaining mail was transported to another site. An investigation is ongoing.

Friday, April 21

Dispatch received two separate reports from North Summit residents that a man had called their landlines and made harassing threats from a Google call system.

A South Summit man sent $100 to someone claiming to represent a government agency, but then reported receiving threatening phone calls. An investigation is ongoing.

Thursday, April 20

Dispatch received a report about someone revving the engine of a vehicle in a Basin neighborhood. When deputies responded, they found the vehicle stuck on someone's lawn and the driver appeared intoxicated. He was arrested on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and transported to the Summit County Jail.

Someone allegedly accessed a South Summit cabin through an unsecured window. However, no items were reported stolen.

Three credit cards were reportedly stolen from a Salt Lake area man and one was reportedly used in Park City. An investigation is ongoing.

Someone in a Basin neighborhood found a small handgun on the side of a road and turned it in to the Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday, April 19

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies arrested the man on preliminary charges of domestic violence assault.

Dispatch received a call about an abandoned vehicle in the Kimball Junction area and discovered it had been reported stolen out of Brigham City.

Someone allegedly accessed a vehicle while it was parked in a Basin neighborhood. However, nothings was reported missing.

A business in the Kimball Junction area turned over several lost-and-found items that had been left there, including cell phones, jewelry, credit cards and wallets, among other items. Several owners were contacted and collected their belongings.

Tuesday, April 18

No significant incidents were reported.

Monday, April 17

A man reportedly lost his iPad Air in a Basin neighborhood.

While investigating a noise complaint in a Basin neighborhood, deputies found a woman sleeping outside. She was arrested on preliminary charges of intoxication.

Deputies arrested a man on preliminary charges of intoxication at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area after a resident found him sleeping in the hallway.

A Kimball Junction woman contacted dispatch after someone allegedly sent her an email, violating a protective order. The Summit County Attorney's Office will screen the case for charges.

Several hand and power tools were reported missing from a construction site in the Basin. An investigation is ongoing.