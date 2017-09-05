Sheriff’s Report: overdose and high-speed pursuit

Last week, several vehicles were burglarized while parked at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Tuesday, deputies responded to reports that four vehicles had been accessed overnight. Four CDs and $2 in change were reported missing. No other items appeared to have been taken.

Deputies were unable to gather any evidence at the scene or identify a suspect, and the cases were all closed due to a lack of information.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several other calls between Monday, Aug. 28, and Saturday, Sept. 2, including an overdose and high-speed pursuit.

Saturday, Sept. 2

A business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after a man used another person's receipt to fraudulently return a shirt and pair of pants. An investigation is ongoing.

Friday, Sept. 1

Deputies delivered a temporary protective order to a man in the Basin.

A business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch about a theft that had occurred last month when a man took two PlayStation 4 controllers without paying for them. Utah Highway Patrol reportedly apprehended a suspect who admitted to taking the items. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

A man staying at a hotel in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after his debit card was fraudulently used at several business throughout the county. An investigation is ongoing.

Thursday, Aug. 31

Loose change, a speaker and polished stones were stolen from an unlocked vehicle in the South Summit area.

A South Summit woman's purse, along with her prescription medications, was reported stolen.

Wednesday, Aug. 30

A man was told not to return to a residence in the Basin.

A woman shopping in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after noticing that her license plates had been removed from her vehicle. After reviewing video footage from the stores she visited, deputies determined the plates were missing from her vehicle before she entered the county.

An iPhone was reported missing from an unlocked vehicle in the Basin. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, Aug. 29

A man was told not to return to a home in the Basin.

Approximately $10 in change was taken from a woman's vehicle while it was parked near an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. A man in the same apartment complex also reported $12 in change was taken from his vehicle.

Dispatch received a report that gang graffiti had been found on a building door and dumpster at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area. Deputies were able to locate a suspect at the apartment complex through video surveillance. However, he fled on foot out a back door. He was later located and preliminarily charged with criminal mischief.

Monday, Aug. 28

Dispatch received a report that a man who had been told not to return to a North Summit property had recently been seen there. The property owner did not want to press charges at the time, but said if the suspect returns he will. Deputies were unable to locate or contact him.

An employee at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after finding a counterfeit $20 bill.

Dispatch received a report that a man had likely overdosed on a drug suspected to be heroin at a home in a Basin neighborhood. Deputies found the man in a basement bedroom. He was not breathing. He was given Narcan, which is used for emergency treatment of suspected opioid overdoses, and immediately began taking small breaths until he regained full consciousness. He was transported to an area hospital.

Deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle traveling westbound on Interstate 80 after discovering the license plates belong to a different make and model motorcycle. The driver refused to pull over, leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit. The chase ended near Parley's Summit. An investigation is ongoing.