Sheriff’s Report: pursuit ends in Salt Lake | ParkRecord.com

A 27-year-old Salt Lake man is in custody after he led several law enforcement agencies on a pursuit that ended in Salt Lake City, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, deputies responded to a report of a theft at business in in the Kimball Junction area and located the suspects’ vehicle, later identified as stolen, traveling westbound on Interstate 80 near Parley’s Canyon.

Deputies, along with troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol, attempted to stop the vehicle in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake, but the driver refused to pull over and law enforcement officials ended the pursuit, the report stated.

The vehicle was located abandoned several blocks away from where it was last seen. Deputies approached a man walking a block away and noticed he was wearing items from the Kimball Junction-area business. He admitted he was a passenger in the stolen vehicle. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant and on preliminary charges of receiving stolen property.

Kacey Bates, a detective, said no other suspects have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to numerous other calls between Monday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 25, including three cases of domestic violence.

Sunday, Dec. 25

A potentially suicidal man was involuntarily committed to Park City Hospital after he was found in a Snyderville Basin park wearing little clothing.

Saturday, Dec. 24

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence situation at an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area, but later determined that no crime had occurred.

Friday, Dec. 23

Dispatch received a report from a man that fraudulent charges had been made on his debit card at a business in the Kimball Junction area while it was in his possession. An investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch received a report from a man who lives in a Basin neighborhood that a vehicle was stuck in the snow on his property. Deputies arrested the driver on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

A member of a homeowner’s association for a Basin neighborhood contacted dispatch about parking problems in a neighborhood lot.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for not having insurance and arrested the driver for outstanding warrants. He was also preliminarily charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correction facility, resisting arrest, faulty equipment, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.



Deputies stopped a vehicle in the Kimball Junction area for running a red light and arrested the driver on preliminary charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after two men stole several used-car batteries. An investigation is ongoing.



A floodlight was knocked off of a barn in the Basin. An investigation is ongoing.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Dispatch received a report about a potential domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a North Summit home. Deputies arrested the man on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and four counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A keyless remote-entry fob was taken from an unlocked vehicle in the Basin.

A man contacted dispatch after the person he sold tires to sent him two fraudulent checks. An investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch received a report from someone that a woman had been bitten by a man during an argument about a cell phone. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Dispatch received a report that someone at a Kimball Junction-area business allegedly stole clothes out of a donation bin. Deputies stopped the suspect’s vehicle and arrested two men and a woman for outstanding warrants. Two of the suspects were also preliminarily charged with possession of paraphernalia.

Deputies responded to a business in the Kimball Junction area after dispatch received a report about a potentially suicidal man. He agreed to voluntarily commit himself to the University of Utah Hospital.

The owner of a South Summit cabin that is under construction contacted dispatch claiming someone had built a fire and burned several of his items within the last few months. The suspects also spray painted graffiti on the walls, but didn’t appear to take anything.

Monday, Dec. 19

A black bag containing credit cards and approximately $600 was taken from the Kimball Junction Transit Center. An investigation is ongoing.

Deputies and Park City police officers were asked to perform a welfare check on a man who is homeless in the Kimball Junction area, but were unable to locate him.

Deputies responded to domestic violence situation between a man and a woman at a Basin home. The man left the home before deputies arrived, but later returned and admitted to damaging property and stealing a wallet. He was arrested on preliminary charges of criminal mischief and theft.