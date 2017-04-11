Sheriff’s Report: rollover injures passenger | ParkRecord.com

Last week, a man sustained three broken ribs when the vehicle he was riding in rolled twice before coming to rest in several feet of water near the Barker Reservoir at the Summit County/Wyoming state border, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3 p.m., a 2006 Honda Accord reportedly sped off the shoulder of Yellow Creek Road, a report states.

The driver and passenger escaped the vehicle and waited for nearly three hours until the property owner found them, the report states. They were transported in an ambulance to Evanston Regional Hospital. The driver did not sustain any injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Sunday, April 2, and Sunday, April 9, including a report about two men acting suspiciously.

Sunday, April 9

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, April 8

A woman contacted dispatch after she heard a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman taking place in a nearby Kimball Junction apartment. When deputies responded, they entered the apartment and witnessed a struggle. The woman reportedly attempted to leave the scene and assaulted officers while resisting arrest. She was eventually placed under arrest and preliminarily charged with domestic violence assault, assault on a peace officer, intoxication, and disorderly conduct.

Friday, April 7

A Basin man contacted dispatch after three unauthorized credit card transactions were made under his name using a Chase Bank credit card he never authorized.

A Basin man contacted dispatch after an unknown woman arrived at his residence claiming to be in severe pain. Deputies responded with medical personnel and transported the woman to an area hospital. Deputies found drugs presumed to be methamphetamine and heroin, along with drug paraphernalia and prescription pills in the woman's vehicle. The County Attorney's Office will screen the case for charges.

Thursday, April 6

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, April 5

Dispatch received a report from a Kimball Junction man that someone claiming to be from the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank contacted him offering a $9,000 loan in exchange for $200 in iTunes gift cards. The victim purchased the gift cards and gave the suspect the card numbers, in addition to his bank account information. An investigation is ongoing.

Several items were reported missing from North Summit sheds.

Tuesday, April 4

Deputies stopped a man walking eastbound near U.S. 40. He asked for a ride to his vehicle, but gave deputies a fake name. After he was identified, he was arrested for two outstanding warrants and preliminarily charged with providing false information to a police officer.

An unknown vehicle reportedly hit a 2003 Mitsubishi Montero while it was parked in the Kimball Junction area.

Dispatch received a report about a domestic violence incident between a man and a woman in a vehicle on a Basin road. Deputies stopped the vehicle and discovered the man had an outstanding warrant. He was arrested on preliminary charges of being an alcohol-restricted driver, driving on a denied license and open container. Deputies responded to a report of a possible domestic violence in a vehicle. The woman was arrested on preliminary charges of open container, intoxication and consumption of alcohol by a minor.

Monday, April 3

Dispatch received a report from employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area about two men acting suspiciously. One of the men reportedly yelled at the employees, claiming he had a membership to the business. However, employees were unable to locate a record of him. Both men, who were from out of town, were told never to return to the business.

Sunday, April 2

No significant incidents were reported.