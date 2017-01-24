Sheriff’s Report: several arrested for outstanding warrants | ParkRecord.com

Money was stolen last week from a business after suspects entered two of their locations in the Snyderville Basin, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, dispatch received a report that someone had accessed a business in Quarry Village near the Pinebrook neighborhood. According to the report, the suspect broke the glass door at the entrance to access the building and then reportedly grabbed a cash drawer containing an undisclosed amount of money.

After the incident, deputies discovered that the business has a second location in the Kimball Junction area that had also been burglarized. An investigation is ongoing.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to numerous calls between Monday, Jan. 16, and Saturday, Jan. 21, including five arrests for outstanding warrants.

Saturday, Jan, 21

A woman claimed a man violated a protective order when they encountered each other at a business in the Kimball Junction area. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney’s office.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for expired registration and arrested one of the passengers for three outstanding warrants.

Friday, Jan. 20

Deputies stopped a vehicle on interstate 80 for revoked registration and no insurance. The driver was cited and released.

Thursday, Jan. 19

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Jan. 18

Deputies stopped a vehicle for speeding on State Road 32 and arrested the passenger for an outstanding warrant. She was also preliminarily charged with possession of paraphernalia. The driver was cited for possession of a controlled substance and released.

Tuesday, Jan. 17

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 after the driver failed to use his turn signal and arrested him for two outstanding warrants. He was transported to the Summit County Jail.

A Basin man claimed he was contacted by his bank about fraudulent transactions that were made at a business in California totaling more than $4,200. An investigation is ongoing.

The owner of a business in the Basin contacted deputies claiming one of the employees had been stealing cash for several months. The suspect admitted to taking the money.



Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area claimed a woman stole four bags of coffee before leaving the store. Deputies were unable to locate the suspect in the area.

A vehicle was stopped on State Road 224 for an equipment violation and deputies cited the driver for possession of marijuana.

Monday, Jan. 16

Deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 near mile marker 146 after they discovered she had an outstanding warrant. She was arrested and transported to the Summit County Jail.



Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 248 for an equipment violation and arrested the driver for nine outstanding warrants.

The front passenger window of a vehicle was shattered while it was parked in a Basin neighborhood. No items were reported missing.