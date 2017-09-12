Sheriff’s Report: thefts at Kimball Junction businesses

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to several calls between Sunday, Sept. 3, and Saturday, Sept. 9, including a stolen vehicle and several thefts at businesses in the Kimball Junction area.

Saturday, Sept. 9

Dispatch received a report about a potential domestic violence incident between a man and a woman in the Kimball Junction area. However, the man and woman left the area before deputies arrived. The case will be forwarded to the county attorney's office.

Friday, Sept. 8

Deputies responded to a potential domestic violence incident at a home in the Basin, but found no evidence of domestic violence. However, a man was arrested on preliminary charges of intoxication.

Thursday, Sept. 7

No significant incidents were reported.

Wednesday, Sept. 6

A woman who lives in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after she received two phone calls from someone claiming to be a deputy representing the Internal Revenue Service. The caller demanded the victim give him money, but she didn't have the amount he requested and the caller hung up. The case is considered closed.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for a taillight violation and arrested a passenger for an outstanding warrant. The driver was released with a warning for the traffic violation.

A Basin woman went to the Sheriff's Office seeking a protective order against a man she claims threatened to strangle her.

A South Summit woman went to the Sheriff's Office to file a report against former employee for electronic harassment. The woman claimed the person had been harassing her for nearly one year through email and text message. However, deputies determined the messaged did not contain any threats against the woman and the correspondence did not constitute as harassment.

Tuesday, Sept. 5

A man contacted dispatch claiming he was assaulted by another person while leaving a South Summit planning commission meeting.

Deputies responded to a South Summit business after dispatch received reports from an employee about a fight between two men. The victim, who had visible injuries, told deputies he was assaulted because of a relationship with a woman. The suspect was later located and admitted to assaulting the victim. He was arrested and preliminarily charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for several traffic violations on Interstate 80 and arrested the driver on preliminary charges of driving under the influence, failure to install an ignition interlock device, red light violation, failure to obey traffic control device and driving on a suspended license. A passenger was cited and released for having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.

A Basin man contacted dispatch about a welfare check on his child. He believed the child was taken out of state by his mother, which would violate a custody agreement. An investigation is ongoing.

A mountain bike was taken from the garage of a house in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation is ongoing.

After deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road for the driver not wearing a seatbelt, the driver was cited for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia and released.

A cellphone and about $150 worth of gift cards were stolen from an unlocked vehicle while it was parked near an apartment complex in the Kimball Junction area.

Someone stole three boxes from inside the lobby of a North Summit post office and attempted to remove the metal flap that covers the mail drop off. An investigation is ongoing.

Five bags worth approximately $2,200 were taken from a business in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation is ongoing.

Monday, Sept. 4

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after two women took more than $500 worth of video games without paying for them. Deputies searched for the suspects, but were unable to locate them. The women were suspected of taking eight video games without paying for them on Sept. 3 while with another suspect. On Sept. 9, the man took five more video games without paying for them. An investigation is ongoing.

Someone attempting to sell a vehicle through KSL's classifieds reportedly told a North Summit man to send two $500 gift cards through eBay to purchase the vehicle. The victim contacted dispatch after realizing it was a fraudulent transaction.

Employees at a business in the Kimball Junction area contacted dispatch after video surveillance showed a man and a woman taking items from displays and attempting to return them with a receipt that wasn't theirs. The suspects were arrested and preliminarily charged with retail theft.

A woman, who had reported her vehicle stolen while it was parked in the Kimball Junction area last month, contacted dispatch after discovering her vehicle was missing from a South Summit residence. An investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, Sept. 3

Dispatch received a report that a black SUV was driving erratically on State Road 224. The vehicle ran a red light and nearly hit a deputy's vehicle at the Interstate 80 westbound on-ramp. The driver was arrested and booked on preliminary charges of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.