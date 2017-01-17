Sheriff’s Report: two cases of fraudulent activity reported | ParkRecord.com

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to numerous calls between Tuesday, Jan. 10, and Sunday, Jan. 15, including two cases of fraudulent activity.

Sunday, Jan. 15

No significant incidents were reported.

Saturday, Jan. 14

A woman lost a ski bag with her skis and poles in a Basin neighborhood. The skis are multi-colored Armada brand and are in a gray Dakine bag.

An 87-year-old man passed away at his South Summit home. His death was not considered suspicious.

Friday, Jan. 13

Dispatch received a report that a vehicle had slid off of a Basin road. The driver was arrested and preliminarily charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, failure to install an interlock ignition device and unsafe lane travel.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Deputies stopped a vehicle on State Road 224 and arrested the driver for three outstanding warrants. He was also cited for a traffic offense.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence incident at a North Summit home and transported a woman to Park City Hospital. The woman was later arrested on preliminary charges of assault and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

A man claimed his information was fraudulently used to open several credit cards.

A woman contacted dispatch claiming her car was fraudulently used at a business in the Kimball Junction area. An investigation is ongoing.

Dispatch received a report that a woman was bitten by a dog and thrown down a flight of stairs at a home in the Basin. The woman was arrested on preliminary charges of intoxication and then transported to an area hospital. The county attorney’s office will screen the case for potential domestic violence charges.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road and cited the driver for two traffic offenses. He was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

Deputies stopped a vehicle on a Basin road after discovering the driver had two outstanding warrants. She was arrested for the warrants and cited for three traffic offenses.

An employee at a South Summit business contacted dispatch claiming someone may have stolen some propane tanks. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

A man reported a family member stole several items from his South Summit home. Deputies contacted the man and he admitted taking the items. An investigation is ongoing.