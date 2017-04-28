State Road 248 roadwork will begin this week | ParkRecord.com

This week, the Utah Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin a major project to repave a significant portion of State Road 248 between Quinn's Junction and Kamas.

Orange barrels and flashing warning signs are notifying drivers of the upcoming work as crews prepare to resurface the road. The work is scheduled to take more than two months. UDOT is expected to spend nearly $7.8 million on the project.

As previously reported in The Park Record, S.R. 248 will remain mostly open in each direction weekdays during the high-commute hours. A UDOT representative has said there will be intermittent lane closures, but those will likely occur during off-peak hours.

To help alleviate commuter backups, Park City Transit is planning to launch a pilot program this summer to extend transit service to the Kamas Valley. The services is scheduled to begin in June and will likely be limited over the summer.

For more information about UDOT’s summer construction projects go to https://www.udot.utah.gov/projects/f?p=250:1:0. Information is also available on the website at udottraffic.utah.gov. A UDOT Traffic app is available for iOS or Android devices.