Summit County asked to sponsor grant for housing study | ParkRecord.com

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust (MCHT) is asking Summit County to sponsor a Community Development Block Grant this year to conduct a regional affordable housing study that will influence future housing requirements in Summit and Wasatch Counties.

Summit and Wasatch Counties are expected to receive approximately $500,000 from the Mountainlands Association of Governments for the small cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development provides the funding.

MCHT is applying for $55,000 to better understand the regional affordable housing needs and “how they impact each local government,” according to a memorandum from Scott Loomis, executive director of the Park City-based nonprofit.

Loomis stated the study will provide information about the “regional workforce employee generation and housing needs” that will result from new growth. Several hotels and condominiums are planned for the land near the Jordanelle Reservoir and Deer Valley Resorts in Wasatch County, while Summit County’s housing deficit is expected to grow as more jobs are added annually.

On Jan. 4, the Wasatch County Council agreed to sponsor MCHT’s application for the same grant.

“We are seeking similar sponsorship support from Summit County,” Loomis stated in the memo.

The Summit County Council will hold a public hearing to introduce the CDBG applicants on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. at the Summit County Courthouse, in Coalville. The Hoytsville Pipe and Water Company and the Peoa Pipeline Company are also asking for the county’s sponsorship for CDB grants.

The program distributes federal money to eligible cities or counties, which then act as a sponsor for local entities. Applications are due on Jan. 31.

The Hoytsville Pipe and Water Company is asking for $200,000 to replace 2,000 feet of infrastructure line to improve water deliver to 10 homes on Judd Lane. According to an email from Susan Follett, the company’s treasurer, a developer of a subdivision is expected to share some of the cost.

To Peoa Pipeline Company has requested $180,480 for the new water line on State Road 32. The project would install fire hydrants and new service connections to 12 homes, benefitting nearly 30 people. Last year, Summit County sponsored three grant requests, including $52,300 for senior services in the County Services Building in Kamas. The Peoa Pipeline Water Company was also awarded $150,000.

“The County Council has actually sponsored everyone that has come before them and then left it up to the ratings and rankings committee to determine who needs it the most,” said Summit County Office Manager Annette Singleton. “The County Council agrees to sponsor these projects if they are awarded money.

“We don’t know what Wasatch County is asking for,” she said. “That’s why we had a little money coming to the senior services last year because they did have enough in the pool to fund that project. It may not have been a priority in previous years, but it just depends on who is applying from both counties.”

A ratings and rankings committee will review the applications in March and applicants will be notified of funding awards in May, according to a county memorandum.