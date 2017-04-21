Summit County Council selects group to develop neighborhood plan for Kimball Junction | ParkRecord.com

Summit County has now created a Blue Ribbon Citizen's Advisory Committee that will be tasked with developing a preliminary neighborhood master plan for Kimball Junction and the surrounding areas.

The Summit County Council interviewed and selected six citizens on Wednesday for at-large positions on the committee, which will be comprised of property owners, elected officials and private residents.

The following people were selected: Pete Gillwald, Bill Salmon, Steve Laurent, Jay Frankenfield, Gordon Mills and Eric Iverson. They will join Summit County Council member Roger Armstrong, Chris Connabee and Jake Boyer of the Boyer Company, John West of Cottonwood Partners, Colin Hilton of the Utah Olympic Park, and Chris Retzer and Chris Eggleton, who will be representing Newpark.

Committee members still need to be selected to represent High Bluff Plaza, Tanger Outlets and the Snyderville Basin Planning Commission. Once the remaining members are chosen, the commission will begin analyzing the neighborhoods and existing entitlements.

Committee members will be expected to explore issues of affordable housing, land use, transportation/transit, neighborhood connectivity, and eventually plan implementation strategies.

The proposed planning area generally includes Redstone, Fox Pointe, Newpark, the Village at Kimball Junction, Park City Tech Center, High Bluffs, which includes Walmart, Canyon Corners, Tanger Outlets, Utah Olympic Park, and other smaller commercial developments.

"Kimball Junction is one of those neighborhoods that does not have a comprehensive plan and I suspect that there wasn't really an attempt to plan out how all of those pieces would fit together," Armstrong said.

Last year, county staff held several informal meetings with Kimball Junction business and property owners to gauge their willingness to engage in a vision and planning process. Armstrong said a major component of those discussions identified the need for community representation.

"Everyone will have their own sets of concerns once we get to the table and, fortunately, this group will be comprised of a remarkable number of people with planning and architectural experience," Armstrong said. "These are people, I think, that will have a sense of how to make it flow better because I have a very high concern about that area."

Over the next six months, committee members will be expected to develop a preliminary neighborhood master plan and set of recommendations to forward to the County Council. Members will not have the authority to amend development agreements or current zoning.

A meeting schedule has not been identified and it is currently unclear if the public will be able to attend. Armstrong said any policy changes that the committee suggests would need to go through the public notice and hearing process before adopted by the County Council.

"Kimball Junction is the first thing people see when they enter the Basin and ultimately Park City," Armstrong said. "Coming in out and is the most difficult experience you can imagine when entering a community and that is kind of what we would hope this committee would provide is an overarching set of recommendations as to how things can move better from one section to the next."