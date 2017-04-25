Summit County Library suspects homeless man of sneaking in after-hours | ParkRecord.com

Employees at the Kimball Junction branch of the Summit County Library believe a homeless man has been sleeping inside the building for several months, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Last week, employees contacted dispatch after they found a downstairs door propped open and a gallon of juice nearby, the report states. The Kimball Junction branch of the library is located inside the Sheldon Richins Building on Ute Blvd., along with the DMV and the Summit County Children's Justice Center. The Kimball Junction Transit Center is also located in the same parking lot.

According to the report, employees think the man has been using various items to prop the doors open to enter the building after-hours for the last several months. The library is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays.

Lt. Andrew Wright said the suspect has been identified as a transient, middle-aged man known to frequent the area. Wright said deputies have not yet made contact with the man.

"Normally, our course of action when we make contact with a transient person is to figure out what their ultimate goal is and determine what their needs are," he said.

Wright highlighted the Christian Center of Park City as one of the go-to organizations the Sheriff's Office contacts in similar situations.

"We do rely on organizations within the community who have stepped forward to help out someone in need," Wright said. "The last thing we want to do as a Sheriff's Office is tell someone they are unwelcome, but then not provide any kind of resource. That doesn't accomplish anything."

While the Sheriff's Office has dedicated office space inside the transit center, Wright said patrols will likely increase in the area. Last month, someone shattered a glass door and caused damage to an inside wall of the transit center.

"We had the break-in and now this," Wright said. "Since it is a government building we will be taking the appropriate measures to ensure everything is secured."