Summit County Republican Party convention nears | ParkRecord.com

Every two years, Summit County's Republican Party elects new leaders who are tasked with running the meetings and conventions for the upcoming election cycle.

This week, Summit County Republicans will be dusting off their party credentials for the upcoming organizing convention, scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 27, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the South Summit High School Auditorium, 45 S. 300 East in Kamas.

At the meeting, delegates will be voting on the party's new executive committee. The Summit County Republican Party chair, vice chair, treasurer, secretary and four regional chairs will be elected. The regional chairs include representatives from Park City, North and South Summit, and the Snyderville Basin. Those interested in running for positions must be registered Summit County Republicans.

Anyone is invited to attend the convention. However, only members of the county's central committee will have voting rights.

All of Summit County's Republican legislative leaders have been invited to attend, including Rep. Logan Wilde, Sen. Allen Christensen, Sen. Kevin Van Tassell and Rep. Tim Quinn. Invitations have also been extended to Gov. Gary Herbert, Attorney General Sean Reyes and state Republican Party Chair James Evans.

Summit County Republican Party Chair Tal Adair said the convention is being held in conjunction with Wasatch County's Republican Party Convention, which is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

Adair said the conventions were scheduled in a way that would allow Legislators to attend both.

Adair, who recently decided that he will not seek reelection, said several people have expressed an interest in filling his position. Party chairs are elected to serve a two-year term, with a four-term limit.

"I have had several people who have talked to me about running as chair or vice chair and everyone who is currently holding seats has showed interest, but no one has specifically said 'I am running for this position,'" Adair said. "It's one of those things where I may not know who is running for what until the convention starts."

If no one applies or is elected to the chair position, the state Republican Party will step in and select a new chair. If the other positions are not filled, the county's party chair can call another central committee meeting and hold an election.

While no specific items of discussion have been identified, Adair said party members will go over what has transpired since the election in November.

"I think it is a great time to be a Republican. This is just all a part of the process," Adair said. "Most of our state elected officials in Summit County are Republicans and it's vital to have that rapport with them so they are aware of issues that are affecting us on an everyday basis."

Adair strongly encourages party members to attend the convention, especially those who are unsure where to place their support.

"It (the convention) is where the grassroots process begins," Adair said. "It's not in the hubbub or what is always on our radar. But it is critical for everyone to get involved because what happens in our county government is where everything really starts."

