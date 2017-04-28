Summit County Republican Party turns over leadership to newly the elected | ParkRecord.com

Tal Adair officially handed over the reins on Thursday after the Summit County Republican Party selected a new leader for the next two years.

Thursday, Brantley Eason was selected as the new Summit County Republican Party Chair at the county's annual Republican Convention. Eason replaces former two-term party chair Adair, who decided not to seek reelection. Adair will still sit on the state's central committee.

The Summit County Republican Party Convention, held on Thursday, April 27, at South Summit High School, drew a crowd of more than 40 people, including 23 of the party's 79 central committee members.

At the meeting, central committee members opted to open voting to the state and county delegates who were also in attendance. Party members selected a new executive committee and four regional chairs. The regional chairs include representatives from Park City, North and South Summit, and the Snyderville Basin.

Bob Chamberlain was chosen as vice chair to replace Sue Pollard, who decided not to run again. Pollard occupied the post for four years.

"I'm done. I've run for office and I need some take stuff off my plate," Pollard said. "I'm really going to miss it, but we will still be involved. It will be great.

Pollard spoke highly of the new executive committee, referring to them as a "great group of people" with plenty of experience.

"It will be a lot of fun," Pollard said. "I may be gone, but I haven't disappeared. And there needs to be more new people to get involved. They now have our network and it just works better that way."

The Republican Party's new leadership will be tasked with running the meetings and conventions for the upcoming election cycle. Committee members are elected to serve a two-year term.

Summit County's convention was held in conjunction with Wasatch County's convention, along with several others across the state. Rep. Tim Quinn and state auditor John Dougall attended, along with Bruce Hough, as a representative of Sen. Orrin Hatch. Gov. Gary Herbert, Attorney General Sean Reyes and state Republican Party Chair James Evans were unable to make it.

"Hatch has been carrying the water for tax reform and public lands in this state," said Hough, who recently retired as the national committeeman for the Republican Party. "When I think of Hatch, one word comes to mind: champion. He's our champion. He's the state's champion."

Quinn bragged about his voting record during the recent legislative session, saying "I voted no more than any other legislator."

"We passed 535 bills and that is not necessarily a record I think we should be proud of," Quinn said. "I wanted to limit the reach of government and I did my part in trying to reduce that."