Summit County seniors sing in the holidays | ParkRecord.com

As nearly 40 seniors were gathered around the tables at the South Summit Senior Center on Thursday, they quietly began singing “Jingle Bells.” Some sang a little off-key, but almost all of them participated in welcoming Santa Claus to the Kamas Valley.

“Have you all been good boys and girls this year?” Santa Claus asked as he stood before the group.

Santa regaled the group with his tales of the North Pole, emphasizing the new challenges he faces in building iPhones and tablets. He joked with the seniors and handed them gifts before they enjoyed their holiday lunch.

“We always have a special little dinner around the holidays,” said Betty W. Jines, president of the South Summit Senior Center. “Our cook is fabulous. He makes us whatever we want.”

For the last two weeks, Summit County’s senior centers have hosted various outings to help spread a little holiday cheer, according to Heather Nalette, director of Summit County’s senior services.

“The other centers already had their events earlier. They had some locals come and sing Christmas songs and Park City’s seniors are invited to eat at Adolf’s Restaurant every year,” Nalette said. “South Summit’s seniors also traveled to Salt Lake City this week to look at the Christmas lights.

“It’s so cold outside right now so our seniors aren’t really getting out. Our boards like to come up with little activities, especially around the holidays to get them moving,” she said.

Nalette said most of Park City’s seniors are transplants, often looking for extra activities to participate in around the holidays. She said North and South Summit’s seniors are local and often have family in the area.

“Anytime anyone wants to come to one of our senior centers, the holidays are a great time to meet new people,” Nalette said. “Whenever we do any holiday-type of dinner we get a lot more people coming.”

Nalette said the senior centers’ hours will vary during the holidays. The South Summit Senior Center will be closed on Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2. Lunches will still be held on Thursday, Dec. 29. The Park City Senior Center will be closed the entire week of Dec. 26 to Dec. 30. The North Summit Senior Center will be open during its normal hours on Wednesday and Friday.

Jines said the holiday events are especially popular with the members and provide an opportunity to get out of the house.

“It’s nice. We all enjoy coming down here and it’s actually usually the same ones who always do come. We like it,” Jines said.