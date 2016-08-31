Suspect captured after extensive search in Silver Springs | ParkRecord.com

Tuesday afternoon, Summit County deputies successfully apprehended a man who attempted to flee from a routine traffic stop in Silver Springs.

According to press release from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, when a deputy turned on his emergency lights in an attempt to pull over a Volkswagen Jetta on State Road 224 at about 2:55 p.m., the driver, Daniel Lockhart, age 31, of Murray, turned left onto Silver Springs Drive and began speeding past Parley’s Park Elementary School and into the neighborhood.

“A quick decision made by the deputy was to terminate the attempted traffic stop due to the residential area and the school nearby,” the release states.

Lockhart reportedly continued racing through the subdivision, eventually crashing near the intersection of Silver Springs Road and Silver Springs Drive.

When an officer who was on patrol in the neighborhood approached the Jetta, Lockhart tried to run from the scene and was able to temporarily evade capture, triggering a call for additional police.

According to the release, about 15 officers from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Park City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and a U.S. Forest Service K9 unit conducted an hours long search for the suspect.

“This search was conducted behind houses, under decks, around the Silver Springs Lake, in garages and in local businesses,” the release states.

At 6:15 p.m., Lockhart was finally located in the parking lot of a nearby convenience store. He was apprehended and then booked into the Summit County Jail for several outstanding felony warrants as well as new charges including felony evading, driving on a suspended driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia.