The Park Record Election Guide: Summit County Council | ParkRecord.com



Q&A with candidates for Council Seats A,B, C and E

In addition to the federal, state and school board elections, this year’s ballot in Summit County includes four of the five seats on the Summit County Council.

Democrat Glenn Wright is running against Republican Tal Adair for Seat B on the county council. The winner on Nov. 8 will serve out the two years left on previous council member Dave Ure’s term. Ure left to become director of the State Institutional Trust Lands Association.

Democrat Doug Clyde is running against Republican Colin DeFord for Seat B. Incumbent council member Claudia McMullin chose not to run for another term. The winner will serve for four years.

Incumbent council members Kim Carson and Roger Armstrong are running unopposed for seats C and A respectively.

Here are their answers to questions posed by The Park Record.

http://extras.parkrecord.com/VoterGuide2016.pdf