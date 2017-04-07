UDOT invites public’s comment on upcoming I-80 projects | ParkRecord.com

While the Utah Department of Transportation is in the middle of designing a new climbing lane and wildlife overpass on Interstate 80 for the area near Parley's Summit, the public has been invited to attend an open house to comment on the current design of the projects.

UDOT is scheduled to host an open house for the public to review and provide input about the design plans for the new lane and wildlife mitigation improvements between Jeremy Ranch and Parley's Summit. The event is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Jeremy Ranch Elementary School, 3050 Rasmussen Road.

A new truck lane will be added along the westbound lanes of the Interstate from Jeremy Ranch to Parley's Summit, according to a news release about the event. Construction crews will also repave approximately seven miles of the interstate in both directions between Lambs Canyon and west of Kimball Junction.

In December, UDOT revealed plans to construct the state's first wildlife overpass near Parley's Summit. The proposed location for the bridge is at Parley's Summit in Salt Lake County.

Construction on the multi-million bridge is scheduled to begin as early as the fall of 2017, with completion estimated to take about one year. An additional three miles of wildlife fencing will also be added.

The project is being funded by a $5 million grant from the Utah Transportation Commission for wildlife mitigation. The money is tied to the $17 million climbing-lane project and won't be available until October of 2017

Open house materials will be available on project website after April 12 at http://www.intrepidudot.com/renovate-I-80/demo/project_partners/.

– Angelique McNaughton

For more information about the project contact UDOT at 888-528-9675 or via email at renovatei80@utah.gov..